Russell C. Buzby
Buzby, Russell C. of Vero Beach, Fl went home on December 9, 2019 to be with Christ Our Lord after a brief illness.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Gloria Jean, his son William Buzby of Port St. Lucie, FL, daughters, Patricia Gosnell (Jeff ) of Louisville, Linda Buzby of Palm Bay, Fl & Maryellen Balise of Melbourne Beach, FL as well as his much loved grandchildren Matthew and Sarah Gosnell, David, Nicole and Marisa Balise.
Russ graduated with honors from Lafayette College in Easton, PA in the class of 1956 with bachelors degrees in history and economics and served for several years as a captain in the US Army.
A lifelong corporate executive, Russ held senior management positions with Armstrong World Industries, Celanese, Ryder System, Aramark and Brown-Forman Corporation from which he retired as Senior Vice President in 1999. Brown-Forman was at that time the parent company of Lenox China & Crystal, Gorham Silver and Hartman Luggage as well as a leader in the wine and spirits industry.
Russ was always happiest spending time with family and friends, especially his beloved wife, boating, fishing, reading, painting and traveling. He wanted all those who loved him to know that he felt blessed to have had a wonderful and rather incredible life.
Cremation was chosen with a private family service to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019