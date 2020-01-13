|
|
Russell C. Roberts
Louisville - Mr. Russell C. Roberts, age 90, of Louisville returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1929 in Henry County, KY. Mr. Roberts retired from General Electric after 36 years of service and he was a member of Highview Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Roberts; mother, Laura Thurmond; wife, Carlene Roberts; grandson, Russell Ferguson and sister, Annabelle Beverly. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Deborah Ferguson and Darlene Seigle; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Harry Roberts and sisters, Mary Minch, Doris Dawson and Billie Jo Williams. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 12:30 PM in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home- Mt. Washington (Hwy. 44 at Winning Colors Dr.) Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 10 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020