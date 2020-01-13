Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
123 Winning Colors Drive
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
502-538-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell C. Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell C. Roberts Obituary
Russell C. Roberts

Louisville - Mr. Russell C. Roberts, age 90, of Louisville returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1929 in Henry County, KY. Mr. Roberts retired from General Electric after 36 years of service and he was a member of Highview Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Roberts; mother, Laura Thurmond; wife, Carlene Roberts; grandson, Russell Ferguson and sister, Annabelle Beverly. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Deborah Ferguson and Darlene Seigle; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Harry Roberts and sisters, Mary Minch, Doris Dawson and Billie Jo Williams. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 12:30 PM in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home- Mt. Washington (Hwy. 44 at Winning Colors Dr.) Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 10 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -