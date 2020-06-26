Russell "Russ" C. Wilson, Jr.
Louisville - Russell "Russ" C. Wilson Jr., 90, of Louisville, KY, passed away peacefully June 25, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife Billie Lou Wilson (Kremer), son Scotty Porter, son Jeff Wilson, and mother, Lillian Lewis.
He is survived by his son Rusty Wilson (Mary Anne), son Todd, 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Russ was honorably discharged from the United States Army. He was a retired city truck driver and proud member of Teamsters Local 89. He volunteered his time coaching at Camp Taylor Little League in the 50's and 60's. He was a past President of the St. Xavier Tiger Boosters during the mid-70's, donating relentless hours toward the improvement of the campus along with his best friend and brother-in-law Jerry Plappert Sr. He was also a past member of the Men of St. Stephen's (MOSS Club), Highland Post, Moose Lodge and Elks Lodge #8.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Norton Audubon, especially nurses Dana and Celine for their attention and care.
A special heartwarming thanks goes to his granddaughter and favorite, Whitney Shae, who took care of him and could always put a smile on his face.
Funeral services for Russ will be at 11 AM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be from 2-6 PM on Sunday, June 28 at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery. Celebration of life to follow the service at the house of Jennifer Garcia (Wilson).
Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.