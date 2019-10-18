|
|
Russell F. Flint
New Albany - Russell Franklin Flint, 93, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Russell was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Hobart Beach VFW Post 1693, the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and of the NARF (National Assoc. of Retired Federal Employees). He was a long time volunteer for the Legion of Mary and various hospitals in the area, an honorary Kentucky Colonel, and an avid golfer in his younger years. Russell was a founding member of the Millard Little League in Pikeville, Kentucky and loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was born on February 4, 1926 in Vienna, West Virginia to the late Jesse and Margaret (Simpson) Flint. along with his parents, Russell is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy A. Flint; siblings, Vivian McCarty, Elizabeth Shankovich, Lucy Wade, James Flint, and Virginia Diamond.
Russell is survived by his children, Karyn (Dallas) Cureton, Linda (Rob) Davis, Paula (Mike) Stark, Scott Flint, and Andy Flint; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be from 2PM to 8PM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany, with a Rosary Service at 5:30PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church - New Albany with burial to follow at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in New Albany.
The family requests that contributions in Russell's memory be made to the Legion of Mary c/o Holy Family Catholic Church.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019