Russell H. McCuen Jr.
1938 - 2020
Russell H. McCuen, Jr.

Louisville - Rev. Russell H McCuen, Jr., born November 2, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA. He passed away on November 25, 2020 in Louisville KY. Preceded in death by parents Olga Julia Christensen and Russell Howard McCuen, Sr. Russell and a brother, Robert. "Mac", educated at Maryville College and Pittsburgh Seminary as an M. Div. and later got his MBA at West Virginia University. Mac pastored churches in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. He was also a member of the Presbyterian General Assembly. Prior to retirement, Russell served four interims. Mac attended Harvey Browne Presbyterian. In his retirement he was an avid Christian adult educator for Third Lutheran Church and Harvey Browne congregations. He will sadly be missed by wife, Mary McCuen, brother Richard and two wonderful children from a previous marriage, Wendy Jones, Adam McCuen, grandchildren and great-grand children






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
