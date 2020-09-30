1/1
Russell Harrison Riggs
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Harrison Riggs

Louisville - Russell Harrison Riggs passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Born in Louisville in 1936, Russell grew up in Washington, DC where his father was the Washington correspondent for the Courier-Journal covering presidential administrations from Roosevelt to Johnson. Russell graduated from Princeton University in 1958 and from the University of Michigan Law School in 1961. Returning to his hometown, he joined what would become Wyatt, Tarrant and Combs, where he practiced estate law for more than forty years.

In 1964 he married Sally Brown Hale, the beginning of a 53-year marriage.

He was involved in state and local Democratic Party politics. He served for years as 34th district party chairman - active in campaigns that include David Karem for State Senate, Gerta Bendl for State Representative and Romano Mazzoli for U.S. Representative. The Courier-Journal called Russell one of the young Democratic Party leaders responsible for Wendell Ford's successful 1974 U.S. Senate bid. A history major at Princeton, Russell loved reading about American Revolutionary War Battles and U.S. - British relations at the start of World War II. A sixth generation Kentuckian, he was especially knowledgeable about Kentucky political history. Russell delighted those who loved him with his wit, manners and impeccable dress.

Survivors, daughter Sara Brown, son Robert, granddaughters Isabel and Grace, son-in-law Robert Meehan, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Riggs.

Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Parkinson's Foundation






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved