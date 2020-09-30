Russell Harrison RiggsLouisville - Russell Harrison Riggs passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.Born in Louisville in 1936, Russell grew up in Washington, DC where his father was the Washington correspondent for the Courier-Journal covering presidential administrations from Roosevelt to Johnson. Russell graduated from Princeton University in 1958 and from the University of Michigan Law School in 1961. Returning to his hometown, he joined what would become Wyatt, Tarrant and Combs, where he practiced estate law for more than forty years.In 1964 he married Sally Brown Hale, the beginning of a 53-year marriage.He was involved in state and local Democratic Party politics. He served for years as 34th district party chairman - active in campaigns that include David Karem for State Senate, Gerta Bendl for State Representative and Romano Mazzoli for U.S. Representative. The Courier-Journal called Russell one of the young Democratic Party leaders responsible for Wendell Ford's successful 1974 U.S. Senate bid. A history major at Princeton, Russell loved reading about American Revolutionary War Battles and U.S. - British relations at the start of World War II. A sixth generation Kentuckian, he was especially knowledgeable about Kentucky political history. Russell delighted those who loved him with his wit, manners and impeccable dress.Survivors, daughter Sara Brown, son Robert, granddaughters Isabel and Grace, son-in-law Robert Meehan, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Riggs.Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Parkinson's Foundation