Ruth "LaVerne" Anderson
Louisville, KY - 97, passed away on October 11, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Cave Hill Cemetery.
LaVerne was born on November 16, 1922, in Louisville, KY to the late Harry and Lula (Magel) Hartman. She graduated from Shawnee High School and Spencerian Business College. She was also a longtime member of Lynnhurst United Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, John W. Anderson Sr.; son, Jerry S. Anderson and siblings, Peggy Senn Page and Harry Hartman.
She is survived by her two sons, John Anderson (Carol) and James Anderson (Sharon); grandson, Scott Anderson (Stephanie); nieces, Joyce Stapp (Denny), and Billie Senn; and sister-in-law, Dolores Hartman.
The family would like to thank everyone at Jefferson Place for her care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lynnhurst United Church of Christ, 4401 Taylor Blvd, Louisville, KY 40215. www.nunnelleyfuneralhome.com
.