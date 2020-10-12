1/1
Ruth "LaVerne" Anderson
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth "LaVerne" Anderson

Louisville, KY - 97, passed away on October 11, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Cave Hill Cemetery.

LaVerne was born on November 16, 1922, in Louisville, KY to the late Harry and Lula (Magel) Hartman. She graduated from Shawnee High School and Spencerian Business College. She was also a longtime member of Lynnhurst United Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, John W. Anderson Sr.; son, Jerry S. Anderson and siblings, Peggy Senn Page and Harry Hartman.

She is survived by her two sons, John Anderson (Carol) and James Anderson (Sharon); grandson, Scott Anderson (Stephanie); nieces, Joyce Stapp (Denny), and Billie Senn; and sister-in-law, Dolores Hartman.

The family would like to thank everyone at Jefferson Place for her care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lynnhurst United Church of Christ, 4401 Taylor Blvd, Louisville, KY 40215. www.nunnelleyfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cave Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved