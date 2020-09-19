1/1
Ruth Anderson Kuhl
Ruth Anderson Kuhl

Louisville - Ruth Anderson Kuhl, 93, died peacefully September 19, 2020. She was born December 11, 1926 to the late Mae and William Anderson of Jeffersontown, KY.

Both Ruth and her husband were active members of Walnut Street Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School and fostering young adults. She supported Southern Baptist Seminary, Gideon Internationals and most recently Highview Baptist Church.

Ruth met Carl when he returned from serving during World War II on a PT boat in the Pacific theater. Using her Bachelor of Science degree, she taught in the public school system until her children were born. As graduates of the University of Louisville, they were avid Cardinal football and basketball fans attending games and tournaments with friends. Beautiful days offered exercise of golf and swimming.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Carl H. Kuhl, Jr, D.M.D., sister June McGaughy and son-in-law Frank W. Owens, III.

She is survived by children Dr. Carl H. Kuhl, III (Deena), Sharon K. Owens, and Dr. Mark A. Kuhl (Pam) Palm Beach Gardens, FL., six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, nieces Jane Violette Schlater, Sheri McGaughy Smith and cousin Martha Hite.

The family extends sincere appreciation to the staff of Belmont Village and Hosparus of Louisville for their support and kind care.

The family understands current COVID-19 concerns and invites those friends that are comfortable to attend a service Noon Monday, September 21, 2020 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts honoring Ruth may be sent to the Kuhl Scholarship for Education at the University of Louisville, Fund #G3315, U of L Foundation Office, 215 Central Avenue, Suite 212, Louisville, KY 40208 or a charity of choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
