Ruth Ann Barnett
Mt. Washington - Ruth Ann Barnett, 76, of Mt. Washington, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was the former Ruth Baker, a homemaker, and member of Calvary Christian Center. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Marvin Barnett; her parents, Marvin and Beulah Baker; and two brothers, Ralph and Donald Baker. Ruth is survived by two daughters, Shannon Bryant (Mark) and Sheridan Barnett; a son, Steven Barnett; one sister, Nancy Baker; along with six grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday. Memorial gifts are suggested to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020