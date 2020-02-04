Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Washington Cemetery
Ruth Ann Barnett Obituary
Ruth Ann Barnett

Mt. Washington - Ruth Ann Barnett, 76, of Mt. Washington, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was the former Ruth Baker, a homemaker, and member of Calvary Christian Center. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Marvin Barnett; her parents, Marvin and Beulah Baker; and two brothers, Ralph and Donald Baker. Ruth is survived by two daughters, Shannon Bryant (Mark) and Sheridan Barnett; a son, Steven Barnett; one sister, Nancy Baker; along with six grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday. Memorial gifts are suggested to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
