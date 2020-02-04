|
Ruth Ann Conder
Louisville - Ruth Ann Craigmyle Conder, 83, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Conder; and brother, Sonny Craigmyle.
She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Krim (Jim), Leslie Doerhoefer (Brian) and Carol Shacklette (Warren); grandchildren, Tiffany Gaines (Darraill), Tim and Torey Moore, and Matthew and Taylor Doerhoefer; great grandchildren, Alden and Alaina Gaines; and sister-in-law, Shirley Craigmyle.
Her funeral is 10am Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 2-7pm Friday.
Memorial gifts: .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020