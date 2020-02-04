Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home
5406 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home
5406 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
Ruth Ann Conder

Ruth Ann Conder Obituary
Ruth Ann Conder

Louisville - Ruth Ann Craigmyle Conder, 83, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Conder; and brother, Sonny Craigmyle.

She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Krim (Jim), Leslie Doerhoefer (Brian) and Carol Shacklette (Warren); grandchildren, Tiffany Gaines (Darraill), Tim and Torey Moore, and Matthew and Taylor Doerhoefer; great grandchildren, Alden and Alaina Gaines; and sister-in-law, Shirley Craigmyle.

Her funeral is 10am Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 2-7pm Friday.

Memorial gifts: .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
