Ruth Ann Landram



Louisville - Ruth Ann Landram, 86, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.



She was born on October 19, 1932 in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late J.E. and Betty (Roper) Beshears. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Landram, great-grandaugther Zoey Aurora Grimes and son-in-laws Scott Alcorn and Efraim Gonzalez.



Ruth is survived by her children, Mary Alcorn, Elizabeth Landram, John (Shari) Landram, Tommie (Stan) Tabor, Shirley Landram, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her brother, J.C. Beshears.



Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).



Visitation will also be held from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home (2409 Baldwin Blvd Corpus Christi, TX 78405)



Ruth's funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home (2409 Baldwin Blvd Corpus Christi, TX 78405) with burial to follow at Seaside Memorial Park (4357 Ocean Drive Corpus Christi, TX 78412).



The family requests that contributions in Ruth's memory be made to The .



Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019