Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX
Ruth Ann Landram


1932 - 2019
Ruth Ann Landram Obituary
Ruth Ann Landram

Louisville - Ruth Ann Landram, 86, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.

She was born on October 19, 1932 in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late J.E. and Betty (Roper) Beshears. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Landram, great-grandaugther Zoey Aurora Grimes and son-in-laws Scott Alcorn and Efraim Gonzalez.

Ruth is survived by her children, Mary Alcorn, Elizabeth Landram, John (Shari) Landram, Tommie (Stan) Tabor, Shirley Landram, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her brother, J.C. Beshears.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).

Visitation will also be held from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home (2409 Baldwin Blvd Corpus Christi, TX 78405)

Ruth's funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home (2409 Baldwin Blvd Corpus Christi, TX 78405) with burial to follow at Seaside Memorial Park (4357 Ocean Drive Corpus Christi, TX 78412).

The family requests that contributions in Ruth's memory be made to The .

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019
