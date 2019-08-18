Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Resources
Ruth Ann McKim Obituary
Ruth Ann McKim

Louisville - Nov. 26, 1932-Aug. 11,2019

Ruth was born in Keokuk Iowa. She received both her bachelor's and master's Degrees from University of Louisville. While at U of L she was a Cardinalette, a member of the Thoroughbred Court as well as a talented artist. During her career she sold real estate, did financial planning and worked for the Census Bureau. She was proud of her many listings in Who's Who.

She is survived by daughters, Leslie Ashbrook Whitehouse (Steve) and Diane Ashbrook Smith; grandsons, Matthew Whitehouse and Ryan Smith; niece, Laurel Smith Stocks; nephew, Harold Colvin and sister, Holly McKim Hayden.

She was preceded in death by her parents Carl E McKim and Ruby Irene Martin McKim, her sister Caroline McKim Colvin, and two nephews Ben Colvin and Bill Smith.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy to NAMI Louisville or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
