|
|
Ruth Ann Pierce
Louisville - Ruth Ann Pierce (Hill), 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Grayson county to Russell and Angie Hill. She married young and moved to Louisville, KY to start her family with her husband, Michael.
Ruth was a self employed daycare owner, where she helped shaped countless lives for over 20 years, with great love. Ruth also had a passion for sewing and an unforgettable sense of humor. She viewed everyone who came through her doors as family and never knew a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Pierce; parents, Russell and Angie Hill; and two brothers, Kenny and Danny Dale.
She is survived by her daughters; Taliah, Kayla, Dawn "Shelly" Masden (Lee) and Patty Ashby (Aaron); granddaughters; Shelby (Derek) and Rachel (Curtis); and two great-grandsons, Ethan and Grayson, who were her pride and joy. Brothers, Raymond (Carol), Wendell (Shirley) and Leon (Martha), and nieces and nephews that are too numerous to count but loved just as much.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private funeral. A celebration of life mass and gathering will be held at a later date to properly honor Ruth.
Donations and expressions of sympathy may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020