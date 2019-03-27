|
Ruth Anne Adams
Louisville - Ruth Anne Adams, 69, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born to the late Vernon and Marianne Cowherd in Louisville, Kentucky on March 21, 1950.
Ruth Anne attended Male High School and was retired from J. A Sexauer Company. For years, she was the owner and operator of a "hands on" catering business, remodeling her basement into a full-service kitchen where she personally prepared home cooked meals for everything from family gatherings and small office parties to upscale weddings. She loved to cook and she took it seriously.
Ruth Anne was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gary Wayne, and her husband of 34 years, Joe, who passed in 2000. Joe was always the (only) love of her life, her best friend, her companion, and her "rock." She was devoted to him in life, and remained devoted to him after his death.
"Nana" and "Ruie" never met a stranger, and always made everyone feel at home. She had a sharp sense of humor and an infectious laugh. For nearly 15 years, she spent countless hours at the ballpark, or on the road to the ballpark, supporting her children and serving as the "Team Mom" for numerous baseball and softball teams. She pampered her cats, loved to play games and travel, was an avid bowler in her day, and could recite every episode of Wheel of Fortune, Dancing With the Stars, American Idol, and The Bachelor! But more than anything, she adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with family and friends. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Left to cherish in her memory, and to spread the love she shared, are her children Joey Adams and Gina Covington, her sister Paula Spencer, her brother Raymond Cowherd, her grandchildren Kendall, Kaleigh, Campbell, Caitlyn, and Joseph, nieces, nephews and other family members, and all of the dear friends she considered family.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 29, from 12:00-6:30pm, with a memorial service to immediately follow, at Fern Creek Funeral Home (5406 Bardstown Road).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019