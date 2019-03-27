Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:30 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Anne Adams


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Anne Adams Obituary
Ruth Anne Adams

Louisville - Ruth Anne Adams, 69, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born to the late Vernon and Marianne Cowherd in Louisville, Kentucky on March 21, 1950.

Ruth Anne attended Male High School and was retired from J. A Sexauer Company. For years, she was the owner and operator of a "hands on" catering business, remodeling her basement into a full-service kitchen where she personally prepared home cooked meals for everything from family gatherings and small office parties to upscale weddings. She loved to cook and she took it seriously.

Ruth Anne was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gary Wayne, and her husband of 34 years, Joe, who passed in 2000. Joe was always the (only) love of her life, her best friend, her companion, and her "rock." She was devoted to him in life, and remained devoted to him after his death.

"Nana" and "Ruie" never met a stranger, and always made everyone feel at home. She had a sharp sense of humor and an infectious laugh. For nearly 15 years, she spent countless hours at the ballpark, or on the road to the ballpark, supporting her children and serving as the "Team Mom" for numerous baseball and softball teams. She pampered her cats, loved to play games and travel, was an avid bowler in her day, and could recite every episode of Wheel of Fortune, Dancing With the Stars, American Idol, and The Bachelor! But more than anything, she adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with family and friends. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Left to cherish in her memory, and to spread the love she shared, are her children Joey Adams and Gina Covington, her sister Paula Spencer, her brother Raymond Cowherd, her grandchildren Kendall, Kaleigh, Campbell, Caitlyn, and Joseph, nieces, nephews and other family members, and all of the dear friends she considered family.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 29, from 12:00-6:30pm, with a memorial service to immediately follow, at Fern Creek Funeral Home (5406 Bardstown Road).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now