Ruth Anne Myers
Louisville - Ruth Anne Myers, 80, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on March 31, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, to David and Eva (Zimmerman) Myers, Ruth Anne is survived by her brother Allan Myers (Diane) of Orlando, Florida, her nieces and nephews, Shelley Barnes (Harry), Michael Rothstein (Doreen), Jack Rothstein (Debbie), Robin Anderson (Stewart), and Shari Massey (Kevin), her great nieces and nephews, Eric Barnes, Hilary Soroosh (Tim), Evan Rothstein, Connor Rothstein, Nicole Rothstein, and Alex Rothstein, and her great-great niece, Eliana Soroosh, and many dear cousins. Ruth Anne was preceded in death by her sister Elinor Rothstein (Joe).
Ruth Anne delighted all who knew her with her intelligence, her tenacity, her sharp wit, and her caring heart. A trailblazer, Ruth Anne reached the pinnacle of her field at a time when women rarely achieved positions of senior leadership. After attending the University of Louisville, Ruth Anne joined the U.S. Immigration & Naturalization Service in an entry-level position in New York City. She quickly rose through the INS ranks, with postings in Cleveland, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., before her appointment as the Deputy Director of the INS office in Chicago. She was then promoted to various senior leadership positions in Washington, including serving as national INS Director during the transition between the Reagan and Bush administrations. Ruth Anne finished her illustrious 32-year career as the Director of the District of Arizona and Nevada, where she was the first female independently appointed Director in the country. One of her favorite treasures was her photograph in the Oval Office with President George H.W. Bush.
An avid traveler, Ruth Anne visited much of the world and regularly regaled her family and her many friends with her adventures. She was proud to have visited all 50 states, over 30 countries, and every continent. Most recently, despite having lost much of her eyesight, she visited Easter Island, a lifelong dream.
Ruth Anne loved bridge and other games, was active in the Brandeis National Committee, and volunteered for the American Cancer Society, the Susan G. Komen Foundation for the Cure, KJZZ-KBAK pledge drives, and the Girl Scout Arizona Cactus Pine Council.
Ruth Anne was a constant in the lives of her extended family. She never missed a family event. She was always there with good advice, the latest joke, and her opinions on the issues of the day. She took many of her nieces and nephews on trips when they were young. She made her home available to all family and quietly provided financial support to those suffering lean times. Ruth Anne was more than a loving sister, aunt, and cousin. She was a mentor, often a confidant, and always a friend. Her family and friends will miss her terribly.
In tribute to Ruth Anne, memorial gifts to Susan B. Komen Foundation for the Cure and the Girls Scouts Arizona Cactus Pine Council are appreciated.
Interment is at Keneseth Israel Cemetery, Louisville, Kentucky.
May her memory be for a blessing.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020