Ruth Betty Burnside Buffington Baker
LOUISVILLE - 95, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Ruth Betty was a longtime member and soloist of Walnut Street Baptist Church Choir, a member of the Kentucky Opera Association and a real estate broker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher T. Baker and brothers, Henry and Richard Buffington.
She is survived by her sons, Christopher T. Baker (Jamie) and Clarke R. Baker (Kellie); daughter, Ruth B. Brinly (Rick); 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Her graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020