Services
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Home
1124 Main St
Shelbyville, KY
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Home
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
Ruth Bramlett Wilson

Ruth Bramlett Wilson Obituary
Ruth Bramlett Wilson

Shelbyville - Ruth Bramlett Wilson, 94, of Shelbyville died Thursday, July 29, 2019.

She was a member of Shelbyville First Presbyterian Church. She was a sales clerk at Wakefield Scearce Galleries.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Wilson; her son, Donnie Wilson and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her son, Ronnie Wilson (Mary), Shelbyville; daughter in law, Gwen Wilson, Pewee Valley; grandchildren, Scott Wilson, Brent Wilson, Amy Fuhrer and Meg Fraizer and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be after Noon on Monday until time of service. Burial will be in Bagdad Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelbyville First Presbyterian Church, 629 Main Street, Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019
