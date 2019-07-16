|
|
Ruth Brock
Louisville - 80, passed away peacefully with courage and grace on July 14, 2019. Ruth was devoted to her family for whom she enjoyed helping, cooking, and providing inspiration.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wesley Brock.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michelle O'Neil (Rick) and Chris Brock (Jane); grandchildren, Sean O'Neil, Lauren Harden (Ryan), Jesse Brock, and Bowman Brock; siblings, Joe, Evie, Jeanie, LaVonne, Sherry, and Tammy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 12 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel with entombment at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 am-12 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ruth may be made to the American Legion Post # 220, 2107 Crums Lane, Shively, KY 40216.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 16, 2019