Ruth C. Wofford
Ruth C Wofford

Louisville - Ruth Coulter Wofford, age 91, passed away May 12, 2020. She was born in Boyle County, Kentucky on September 3, 1928.

Ruth is preceded in passing by her parents, her husband, and her two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her son James Jr., daughters Connie Wofford and Cathy Sandback (Steve), a grandson Shawn Sandback; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

All services will be private for immediate family only. Ruth will be laid to rest in Parksville Cemetery in Boyle County, Kentucky.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
