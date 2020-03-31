Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Ruth "Babe" Carroll

Louisville - Ruth "Babe" Carroll, 97, of Louisville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 27, 2020. She loved to travel; she traveled the majority of her life both in the states and internationally. She loved to garden and was a huge fan of music. Whenever you came by to see her, she always had some kind of music playing. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Katie Carroll; siblings, Hazel Carroll, Florence Meiman, William "Bud" Carroll and Gladys Boone. Left to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephews, Patty Hurt, Charlie (Teresa) Boone, Carroll (Phil) McCauley, Donna Boone Latkovski, Robert Meiman, Carroll (Dick) Tabeling, Margie Stevens, William (Bonnie) Meiman and James (Sandy) Meiman; numerous great nieces and nephews; and a close friend and neighbor Marian Lancaster. Memorial donations in Ruth's name can be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
