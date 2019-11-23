Services
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 945-6321
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Ruth Duggins Slattery Obituary
Ruth Duggins Slattery

Floyds Knobs - Ruth Duggins Slattery, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was the widow of the late John Edward Slattery who died in 1986 and was a resident of Floyds Knobs.

Other than her companion of 17 years, Paul McGinnis who passed away in September 2019 she is survived by many friends.

Visitation will be from 10:00 to 12:00 pm on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 East Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana. Funeral Services will be held at Noon Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Kraft Funeral Service with burial to following Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the .

Friends may sign her online guestbook at www.kraftfuneralservice.net
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
