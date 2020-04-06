|
|
Ruth E. Liebert
Greenville, Indiana - Ruth E. Liebert, 91, Borden, Indiana passed away after a brilliant life in the midst of loved ones on April 4th, 2020.Ruth was born on January 24th, 1929 in Central, Indiana, just south of Corydon. She was the daughter of James & Elva Louis Smith. Elva Louis passed away when Ruth was 14 months old and Ruth was raised by her grandmother, Matilda. She was the youngest of 5. Older brothers were Alvin, Woodrow, James, and Samuel (who went by the name Ralston). In 1945 she married Carl C Liebert Sr. in Ramsey, Indiana. Upon graduation from high school in 1945, she accompanied Carl Sr. to Nuremberg, Germany where he was stationed in the United States Army shortly after World War II. Her only son, Carl Jr. was born in September of 1947 and they returned to the states and established residence in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Ruth was a tireless worker, always active in her church, and somehow always made time to take care of her grandchildren. On weeknights and weekends, when she wasn't in a basketball gymnasium, at the family owned drag-strip in Harrison County, or at a sporting event for her son, grandchildren, or great grandchildren, you could find her watching University of Louisville games or scanning the television guide for a tennis match. In addition to a legacy of family, Ruth was always known for having a pack of animals around her to include dogs, cats, cows, and horses. Ruth enjoyed sitting out on her porch where she could see the farm in all it's glory while watching her grandkids play. It was on her beloved farm where she was able to meet and hold her great-great grandson for the first time. She was a regular at the Edwardsville United Methodist Church, and famous for hosting everyone for Christmas Eve dinner before attending candlelight service each year. Ruth survived both the loss of Carl Sr on September 17th, 2002, and also the death of her son Carl Jr. on October 19th, 2008. In showing the family both determination and strength, she never wavered, pressing on and never missing a birthday or Christmas card to let us know she was thinking about us. Thanks to the assistance of family and friends, she was able to remain in her home until the time of her peaceful passing. She is now reunited with husband, Carl Sr., and her loving son, Carl Jr. - together, they created an incredible family.Ruth's incredible perseverance and legacy has now been passed on to her three grandson's, Carl C. Liebert III (m. Amy), Andrew J. Liebert (m. Brooke), Benjamin L. Liebert (m. Ellen): Great grandchildren - Alledon R. Liebert (deceased), Jacob A. Liebert (m. Megan), Seth N. Liebert (m. Elizabeth), Samuel J. Liebert, Andrew J. Liebert Jr., Mary R. Liebert, Ethan T. Liebert, Graham C. Liebert, Katherine E. Liebert and Great Great Grandsons - Asa J. Liebert, Noah J. Liebert. In addition, she will be forever grateful for the love and care from Laken Staser her best friend and caregiver, Larry & Kathy Mayfield, long loved friends and neighbors, and farm manager Tommy Rudy.A celebration of Life service will be scheduled later in the year and will be published for friends, family, and well-wishers. As many of you can appreciate, she gave specific direction on her wishes. We look forward to celebrating her incredible life together.In lieu of donations or flowers, please consider a donation to Hosparus of Floyd County. Because of their compassionate care, Ruth was able to live her life the way she wanted. We love her so much.Arrangements by Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown, Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020