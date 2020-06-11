Ruth Eisenback
Louisville - 98 passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
She was a retired bottler for Stitzel-Weller, a member of Mary Queen of Peace (St. Denis), a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Ruth is preceded by her husband, Anthony; and her precious son, Thomas.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; Carol Frerman, Robert Eisenback, Karen Snider (Richard), and Sharon Hefner (Neal); 5 Grandchildren; 11 Great Grandchildren; and 1 Great Great Grandchild.
Her celebration of life service will be held 11 am Monday at Ratterman-Keenan Southwest, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial in St. Michaels Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 am until time of service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, please send expressions of sympathy to The Home of the Innocents.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.