|
|
Ruth Ellen Carver
Sellersburg, Indiana - Ruth Ellen. Carver, 94, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Providence in New Albany, Indiana. She was born on April 26, 1926 to Wallace and Wilma Moffett (Taylor) in Louisville, Kentucky. Ruth worked at Sears as a fashion manager. She was a member of the Calvary Christian Church in Sellersburg where she taught Sunday school for many years. Ruth enjoyed bunco, traveling, baking, fashion and playing board games. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Carver, by her son Richard D. Carver III, by her brothers, Wallace Moffett and Bobby Moffett.
Survivors include her sons, Ron Carver (Sandy) of Sellersburg, David Carver (Patty) of Elgin, Illinois, her brother, Paul Moffett (Dottie) of Memphis, Indiana, and her sister Sarah Miller of Smyrna, Tennessee. Ruth also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.
Due to the pandemic situation there will be a private funeral service held with interment to follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020