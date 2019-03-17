Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Ruth Blackaby
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Ruth Gayle Blackaby


Ruth Gayle Blackaby Obituary
Ruth Gayle Blackaby

Louisville - 75, passed away on March 14, 2019. She retired from Phillip Morris where she worked as a lab tech for over 30 years.

Gayle is preceded in death by her husband Calvin Blackaby.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Stacey Showalter; grandchildren, Jenna Showalter and Jacob Showalter (Rachel); great grandchildren, Jacey and Ryker Showalter; siblings, Sue Taylor, Linda Mattingly (Jim) and Bill Landers (Mary) of Bowling Green; her stepchildren, Timmy and Chris Blackaby and many nieces and nephews, all who loved her very dearly.

A service to celebrate Gayle's life will take place at 2 pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. The family will accept guests for visitation on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 3-8pm and before the service on Wednesday from 12-2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to palliative care at Baptist Health Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
