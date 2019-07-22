|
|
Ruth H. Edwards
Louisville - 72, entered eternal rest July 16, 2019. She was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children; Eric D. Stewart, Cheryl Ellery (Sean) and Charitta Williams (John), her siblings; Cornelius, Earl and Larry Edwards and Laverne Smith (Eddie), a special granddaughter; Albany Williams and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral: 12 noon Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Stephen Church; burial: Highland Memory Gardens, visitation: 10-12 noon Wednesday at the church. G. C. Williams in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 22, 2019