Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Stephen Church
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Stephen Church
Ruth H. Edwards Obituary
Ruth H. Edwards

Louisville - 72, entered eternal rest July 16, 2019. She was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children; Eric D. Stewart, Cheryl Ellery (Sean) and Charitta Williams (John), her siblings; Cornelius, Earl and Larry Edwards and Laverne Smith (Eddie), a special granddaughter; Albany Williams and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Funeral: 12 noon Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Stephen Church; burial: Highland Memory Gardens, visitation: 10-12 noon Wednesday at the church. G. C. Williams in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 22, 2019
