Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
1395 Gerard Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Jecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth H. Jecker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth H. Jecker Obituary
Ruth H. Jecker

Louisville - Ruth H. Jecker, 94 of Louisville passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Nazareth Home.

Ruth was a member of St. Albert the Great and a graduate of Presentation Academy. She was a past member of the St. Albert Aces and Hunting Creek Country Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Albert Jecker, Jr., her parents, Matt and Minnie Gumbel, her sister, Doris Goodman (Robert) and brother, Robert Gumbel (Mary).

She is survived by her sons, Al Jecker III (Darlene); Richard Jecker (Libby); Steve Jecker (Debbie) and Tom Jecker (Sarah); 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; sister Margie Maupin (Joe) and brother, Jack Gumbel (Jane).

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family. She enjoyed traveling, bingo, and family gatherings. She loved having family around her especially during holidays.

Her Funeral Mass will be at 11AM Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Gerard Drive, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 12 from 4-7PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Friend for Life Cancer Support Network, 4003 Kresge Way #100, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now