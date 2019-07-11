|
Ruth H. Jecker
Louisville - Ruth H. Jecker, 94 of Louisville passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Nazareth Home.
Ruth was a member of St. Albert the Great and a graduate of Presentation Academy. She was a past member of the St. Albert Aces and Hunting Creek Country Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Albert Jecker, Jr., her parents, Matt and Minnie Gumbel, her sister, Doris Goodman (Robert) and brother, Robert Gumbel (Mary).
She is survived by her sons, Al Jecker III (Darlene); Richard Jecker (Libby); Steve Jecker (Debbie) and Tom Jecker (Sarah); 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; sister Margie Maupin (Joe) and brother, Jack Gumbel (Jane).
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family. She enjoyed traveling, bingo, and family gatherings. She loved having family around her especially during holidays.
Her Funeral Mass will be at 11AM Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Gerard Drive, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 12 from 4-7PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Friend for Life Cancer Support Network, 4003 Kresge Way #100, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019