Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Louisville - Ruth Katherine (Doyle) Howell, 91, of Louisville passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home under Hosparus care.

Ruth was born to Hugh G. Doyle and Bessie I. Cottrell on October 13, 1927. A member of Valley View Community Church. She was a former employee of Lady Betty, Silverman's Department Store, Hillerich & Bradsby Co. and Valley High School Cafeteria.

She is preceded in death by husband, Emmett Howell; granddaughter, Jackie Howell; a sister, Geraldine Jenkens.

Survivors include her three children, Cheryl Preston, Michael B. Howell (Shawn) and Christopher Howell; three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. Monday.

Memorial gifts to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
