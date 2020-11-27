1/1
Ruth Kathryn Hodges
1938 - 2020
Ruth Kathryn Hodges

LOUISVILLE - Ruth Kathryn Hodges, age 82, passed away on November 22, 2020 at The Episcopal Church Home, where she received loving care the last year of her life. A native Louisvillian, Ruth was born on March 3, 1938. She was a graduate of Eastern High School and received her education degree at University of Louisville. Ruth sang in the choir at both schools (under Leon Rapier and Walter Dahlin). She spent her teaching career at Fern Creek Elementary where she was an exemplary teacher and had fond memories of the many children she taught. Ruth was known for her humor and genuine interest in others. After retirement, she enjoyed a number of activities including selling antiques, excelling in pottery, and hosting family and friends for dinner and cards. She remained active in ADK, a sorority for educators.

As a long-term member of Harvey Browne Memorial Presbyterian Church, Ruth volunteered in many capacities. Much like her favorite hymn "Great is Thy Faithfulness", Ruth exemplified her faith with kind service, always there to assist those in need. She served so selflessly that her witness was often subtle but wise. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents Thomas Albert Hodges and Rowena Gorin Hodges, whom she lovingly cared for as they aged. Ruth is survived by her brother Samuel Hodges and sister Martha Holder Brown (Earle), 5 cousins, 5 nieces and nephews, and 7 great nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. Due to Covid restrictions, a family graveside service was held at Cave Hill Cemetery with Rev. Christine Coy Fohr officiating.

Contributions in her memory can be sent to Harvey Browne Memorial Presbyterian Church or your favorite charity.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
