Ruth Laha
Louisville - Ruth Laha, 90, of Louisville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, September 2, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Virgie Hazle; her loving husband of 54 years, William M. Laha Jr.; children, Bill Laha III, Tommy Laha, and Sheila Simmons; grandson, Paul A Bruner. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Suzanne Laha, Babs Laha, Keith (Donna) Laha and Tim (Carrie) Laha; grandchildren, Brad Bruner, Matt Laha, Dustin Lurie, Leslie Brooks, Jennifer Laha, Jacob Laha, Sam Laha, Tim Laha II and Tyler Laha; great-grandchildren, Angel, Crystal, Brad Jr., Brittany, Calvin, Miranda, Meredith and Miles; siblings, Norma Scuggs, Nina Cundiff, Wilma Knott, and Robert Hazle. The Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10am in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. Visitation will be Friday from 2-8pm at the Funeral Home. Memorial Donations in Ruth's name can be made to Okolona Christian Church, 10801 Faithful Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40229. Please visit www. Evergreen- Louisville.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019