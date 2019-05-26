Ruth (Goss) Lee



Louisville - Ruth Marie (Goss) Lee, 85, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019.



She was born on September 3, 1933 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Charles and Louise (Kundert) Goss. She is also preceded in death by her sisters; Betty, Shirley, Dolores and Doris. Ruth retired from Navistar/International Harvester.



She is survived by her brother, Charles Goss (Gloria), her children; Larry Lee (Kathy), Greg Lee (Terri), Sandy Denman (Tom), Kelley Schuler (Chuck), five grandchildren; Amy Berryhill (Erick), Sarah Kruer (John), Andrew Lee, Katlyn Schuler, Joshua Schuler, two great grandsons and several loving nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of Mass at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with burial at St. Michaels Cemetery.



Special thanks to Dr. Ignacio Montes and the team at CBC for their care.



Memorial contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital.



Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019