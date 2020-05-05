Ruth M. Hanson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth M. Hanson

Laconia - Ruth M. Hanson, 95, of Laconia, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Harrison Healthcare Center in Corydon. She was born April 4, 1925, in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, to the late Francis D. and Beatrice Quinn Baker. She was retired from Old Capitol Bank in Corydon, was formerly employed as an admitting clerk at Harrison County Hospital and as a receptionist for Dr. Richard Jordan, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Corydon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Peter G. Hanson; her son, Michael J. Hanson; her daughter, Donna Marie Musnug Landau and her husband, Richard; and her brother, Thomas P. Baker.

Survivors include her daughter in law, Susan Hanson of Laconia; her grandchildren, Jason D. Musnug (Cynthia) of California, Jonathan A. Musnug (Cristina) of Texas, Kevin M. Hanson (Lauren) of Florida, and Scott J. Hanson (Jessica) of Jeffersonville, Indiana; her great grandchildren, Andrew, Jade, Audrey, B.J., Donna Marie, and GiGi; her great great grandson, Carson; and her nephew, Bob Baker (Roseanne).

Funeral services will be private at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Corydon.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Corydon.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home
201 North Oak Street
Corydon, IN 47112
(812) 738-2116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved