Ruth M. Hanson



Laconia - Ruth M. Hanson, 95, of Laconia, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Harrison Healthcare Center in Corydon. She was born April 4, 1925, in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, to the late Francis D. and Beatrice Quinn Baker. She was retired from Old Capitol Bank in Corydon, was formerly employed as an admitting clerk at Harrison County Hospital and as a receptionist for Dr. Richard Jordan, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Corydon.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Peter G. Hanson; her son, Michael J. Hanson; her daughter, Donna Marie Musnug Landau and her husband, Richard; and her brother, Thomas P. Baker.



Survivors include her daughter in law, Susan Hanson of Laconia; her grandchildren, Jason D. Musnug (Cynthia) of California, Jonathan A. Musnug (Cristina) of Texas, Kevin M. Hanson (Lauren) of Florida, and Scott J. Hanson (Jessica) of Jeffersonville, Indiana; her great grandchildren, Andrew, Jade, Audrey, B.J., Donna Marie, and GiGi; her great great grandson, Carson; and her nephew, Bob Baker (Roseanne).



Funeral services will be private at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Corydon.



The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Corydon.









