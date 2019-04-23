|
|
Ruth M. Simpson
Louisville - Ruth M. Simpson, 81, of Louisville, joined her Heavenly Father on April 20, 2019. Ruth was a loving and caring lady who enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She retired from Brown & Williamson and enjoyed cooking, baking, and sharing with others.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Garnett T. Simpson; and her daughter, Deborah Kay.
Left to cherish her memory are her granddaughter, Kay Blunck(Lyle); her brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews; and dog, Molly.
A funeral service will be 12pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8pm Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Military-Missions.org.
How can we thank God enough for you? 1 Thessalonians 3:9
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019