Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Simpson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth M. Simpson Obituary
Ruth M. Simpson

Louisville - Ruth M. Simpson, 81, of Louisville, joined her Heavenly Father on April 20, 2019. Ruth was a loving and caring lady who enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She retired from Brown & Williamson and enjoyed cooking, baking, and sharing with others.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Garnett T. Simpson; and her daughter, Deborah Kay.

Left to cherish her memory are her granddaughter, Kay Blunck(Lyle); her brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews; and dog, Molly.

A funeral service will be 12pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8pm Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Military-Missions.org.

How can we thank God enough for you? 1 Thessalonians 3:9
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now