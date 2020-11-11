Ruth Margaret Shaw
Jeffersonville - Visitation for Ruth Margaret Shaw, 92, of Cape Coral, Florida, and Jeffersonville, Indiana, will be held from 2-5 PM on Sunday and on Monday prior to the service from 10-11 AM at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Pkwy in Jeffersonville. Funeral services for Ruth will be held on Monday at 11 AM, with burial to follow in Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville. She passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Cape Coral, Florida.
Ruth was born on January 19, 1928 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Edward and Lillian Kimbley. She was a member of Cook Memorial United Methodist Church in Jeffersonville and Oak Park Women's Club. Ruth enjoyed boating, traveling the world, playing cards with her friends, and bowling with her league. Ruth and her husband wintered in Cape Coral, Florida for over 30 years and spent their summers in Jeffersonville, Indiana and Kentucky Lake on their houseboat. Ruth & Leon founded Kentuckiana Yacht Sales, Jeffersonville, Indiana in 1960, Gibson Fiberglass, Goodlettsville, TN in 1969 and Jefferson Yachts, Jeffersonville, IN in 1982.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Leon David Shaw; a son, David Shaw (Becky); two grandchildren, Justin Shaw, Melissa Shaw; and three great grandchildren, Hailey, Ty, and Erica Hogue.
