Ruth Mary De Labouchere Obituary
Ruth Mary de Labouchere

Gstaad, Switzerland - Passed away on Friday July 26th 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles de Labouchere.

She is survived by her son Henry de Labouchere, his wife Julie, and grandchildren Michael and Stephanie. Her Daughter Irene de Labouchere, and grandchildren, Thomas Bercin and Nicholas Koch, his wife Patience, and great grandchildren Lucas and Riva. She is also survived by her brother Frank K. Jordan.

Expressions of sympathy should take the form of a donation to https://theoceanclean up.com/
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
