Bowling Green - Ruth Cavender Meredith came into the world in Dyersburg, Tennessee on December 7, 1930. She passed away on May 7, 2020. The transition to her heavenly life was sweet and peaceful. Ruth was the second youngest of seven children born over a 21-year span. Her brother closest to her in age died in 1935, when Ruth was not yet five years old. The six Cavender children all graduated from college, several with multiple degrees. Each of the six siblings lived long lives, into their eighties and nineties. The family loved getting together as often as possible, even with the great distance between them. Ruth and Ken's home was the focal point of most of these occasions, and Ruth always thrived being with the people she loved. As part of a family who placed a high value on education, Ruth graduated from Fulton City High School in 1948, then attended Memphis State University for one year, followed by a stint at University of Kentucky for three semesters. Ruth was then drawn in another direction and married Ken Meredith, Sr. in 1950. While living in Louisville, Ruth worked at the Courier-Journal as a copy editor in advertising, and attended night classes at Spaulding College. In 1959, the couple moved to Somerset, Kentucky, where Ruth was an emergency 3rd grade teacher at Houge Elementary in the Pulaski County school system. While teaching and maintaining a household, Ruth drove back and forth to University of Kentucky for 2 1/2 years until she received her Bachelor degree in Education in 1965. Following this achievement, Ruth taught 7th grade at Somerset Junior High School and worked toward and received her Rank 1 at Eastern Kentucky University. In 1973, Ruth and Ken moved to Bowling Green where Ruth taught at Jones-Jaggers Laboratory School while working on her Masters degree at Western Kentucky University. Always seeking to further her education and better herself, Ruth began work on her Doctorate degree at Peabody College which had merged with Vanderbilt University. Ruth received her Doctorate in Education from Vanderbilt in 1985. She continued her teaching career as an Associate Professor in the Department of Education Leadership at WKU until her retirement in 1993. Ruth taught at King's College in England during the summer of 1989, during which time Ken, Sr. and Ruth's sisters Grace and Elizabeth, joined her for adventures exploring history and the English countryside, as well as travelling through France and Scotland. Always supportive of their children, Ruth and Ken moved to Louisville to be closer to their daughter Dianne, and granddaughter Lindsey. Ruth and Lindsey had a particularly close relationship which Ruth cherished. After retirement, Ruth and Ken divided their time between New Smyrna Beach, Louisville, and Bowling Green, enjoying time with family, reading, music, and living their faith. Ruth and Ken were married for 57 years until Ken passed away in December, 2007. Ruth had a strong Christian faith, studying the Bible and books about Christianity her entire life. She served as a Deacon at The Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green. She loved singing in the choir in the 1970s and 1980s, and played piano for enjoyment as well. Ruth is survived by her children Kenneth A. Meredith, II (Donna) of Bowling Green, KY; Grace Dianne Meredith of Louisville, KY; her grandchildren Lindsey Bruce (Chris) of Louisville; Trey Meredith (Julie) of Greenville, South Carolina; and Katherine Meredith of Nashville, Tennessee. Ruth also had several great-grandchildren: Brayden Bruce, Collin Bruce, Sam Meredith, and Virginia Meredith. Ruth is also survived by her brother Larry Cavender (Jo) of Portland, Oregon. Ruth's family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff at Chandler Park Memory Care for their loving friendship and care, and to the staff at Hosparus for their kindness. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green, 1003 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.









