Ruth Osoffsky Passamaneck
Louisville - Ruthie Osoffsky Passamaneck, 95, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on April 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Passamaneck; her parents, Hanna and Harris Osoffsky; and her brothers, Samuel and Ben Osoffsky. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Howard and Ruth Passamaneck; her grandson Neal Passamaneck and his wife Angela Erwin and her great-grandsons Isaac and Grant Passamaneck. Also, left to cherish her memory are sisters-in-laws Sylvia and Doris Osoffsky; many loving nieces and nephews, and friends including: Toni, Ralph and Jennifer.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11th at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc, 1338 Ellison Avenue, with burial in Anshei Sfard Cemetery. Visitation will begin after 1:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made to JCC Senior Adult program, Nazareth Home -Clifton, or an organization of your choice. www.meyerfuneral.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019