Ruth Revis
Louisville - Ruth Revis, 94, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1925, in Clay County, KY, to the late R.B. and Minnie Langdon Revis.
Ruth graduated from the Oneida Baptist Institute and received her secondary education from the Nazareth School of Nursing in Lexington specializing in Anesthesia Training. Ruth graduated as a Nurse Anesthetist and worked in Alaska for 3 years at Ketchecan General Hospital. Ruth then worked her entire career at the Louisville Veterans Hospital, as a Nurse Anesthetist, retiring in 1980.
She was an active and devoted member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church and a member of the Republican Party.
Ruth lived her life respecting the benefits and accomplishments that education, hard work, and respect bring to others.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; and her brothers, Howard, Cecil, and Bruce Revis.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Kathy Revis Beach (Larry), Brenda Revis Morgan (Byrne), Sandra Revis Ealy (Donnie), Bruce Revis, Jr., and a host of great nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at 12 PM, Wednesday, July 29, at the Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, from 10 AM until 12 PM. Ruth will be laid to rest following the service at Cave Hill Cemetery.
The family is most appreciative for the care provided by the staff at the Altenheim during her final years of life.
