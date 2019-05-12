|
Ruth Riddle Stepro Klockmann
New Albany, Indiana - We mourn the loss of our mother, Ruth Riddle Stepro Klockmann, 98 years of age, who passed away on May 9, 2019. Ruth was born Oct. 24, 1920 in Beechwood, Indiana, to Jerry and Myrtle Riddle. She grew up working in the family grocery store in Crawford County and graduated from Leavenworth High School and the New Albany Business College. Ruth fell in love with James K. "Pete" Stepro and they married Dec. 14, 1940. Pete died in WWII on Feb. 14, 1943 at the age of 31, which made Ruth a Gold Star Widow at the age of 23. A few years later, Ruth traveled with a girlfriend to Yellowstone National Park, and her tour guide, Frank Klockmann, invited her to a dance at the Yellowstone Lodge. They began a long distance romance after Ruth returned to Indiana. Frank and Ruth were married and started a family in California. Later, Ruth and Frank relocated to Indiana, where Ruth was a homemaker, an Avon sales lady, and a Realtor for 19 years with Doughten Real Estate, Jordan Realty ERA, River Hills Realtors and Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services. She won numerous sales awards and found the real estate business rewarding. Ruth was known for her grace, elegance and style and enjoyed music, dancing, boating, traveling 49 states, Canada, and Europe. She loved meeting people and cherished her family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved flowers, animals and wildlife. She was a 60+ year member of Centenary United Methodist Church, a former Louisville Ambassador, and a former member of the Southern Indiana Realtors Association.
Her memory will be cherished by her children: son, Jerry F. Klockmann (Darilynne), daughters, Terri Kay Jordan (Jim Hammond) and Sherri L. Banet. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews and their families. Carrying her legacy into the future are her grandchildren: Jason Jordan, Jeremy Jordan (Kelsey), Seth Klockmann (Abby), Alex Klockmann, Corey Banet, and Erin Banet. Ruth also has two great grandchildren: Anna Grace Jordan and Joshua Lee Jordan.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gerald Riddle (Ermel); sisters, Lois Roudebush (Gerald) and Betty Smith (Myron); and her husbands, Pete Stepro and Frank E. Klockmann.
The family extends appreciation to the staff of Lincoln Hills Nursing Home and the volunteers of Hosparus for their loving care.
Visitation will be 2 pm until 8 pm Monday, May 13th and after 11 am Tuesday, May 14th at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, IN. Her Funeral Service will be 1 pm Tuesday in the Kraft Charlestown Road Chapel with graveside service following in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1826, New Albany IN 47151 or Riddle Cemetery in Riddle, IN or Hosparus of Southern Indiana.
Online condolences may be left at www.kraftfs.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019