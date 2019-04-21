Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Louisville - Ruth Seiller Gutgsell, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Ruth was a member of the German-American Club, and an avid square dancer.

She was born on January 17,1928 in Louisville, Kentucky to Edward and Ruth Seiller. She is preceded in death by her Parents, her Husband, Edward A. Gutgsell, Daughters, Rebecca R. Gutgsell, and Linda S. Gutgsell, and Brother, Allen Seiller.

Ruth is survived by her Sons, Leo J. Gutgsell, and Thomas E. Gutgsell, Grandchildren: Mathieu Wallace, Eddie Wallace, Ash Wallace, Joe Gutgsell, Nick Garrett, and Brittney Garrett, Great-Grandchildren, Wyatt Garrett, and Brooklyn Wallace, Sister, Edwina Prisk, and Brother, Bill V. Seiller.

A gathering for family and friends to remember Ruth's life will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40272.

The family requests that contributions in Ruth's memory be made to The Healing Place.

Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
