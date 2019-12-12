|
Ruth Schindler Zimmer
Louisville - Ruth Schindler Zimmer, age 78, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, David E. and Mary P. Schindler; as well as her husband Allen E. Zimmer.
She leaves behind her siblings, Mary Alberta Stoltz (Paul), David E. Schindler (Annie), Susan E. Noble (James); nephews David T. Whitlow, Charles D. Schindler, James B. Noble, Christian A. Henry; nieces Diana L. Henry, Dorthy N. Noble; and friends and family.
While employed as a nurse for 32 years she shared a home and cared for mother until her death. After mother's passing she enjoyed country music dancing until her marriage to Allen at 52. They enjoyed 10 years together until Allen's death. She and Allen were members of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting expressions of sympathy be made to Episcopal Church Home. A visitation will be held from 12-2pm, Monday December 16, with a funeral service in honor of Ruth beginning at 2pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home. Ruth will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019