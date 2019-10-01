|
|
Ruth Schlaug Tisheuar
Louisville - Ruth Schlaug Tisheuar, 90, of Louisville passed away on September 30, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1929 to the late Peter and Louise DeLagneau Schlaug. She was a retired employee of Sears & Roebuck, a former church secretary in Highpoint, NC, and a member of the Auxiliary Post 1170.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in passing by her husband of 62 years, James E. Tisheuar.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia T. Whitler and her husband Charlie; a grandson, Tyler A. Whitler; a great-granddaughter, Charlie Sue Whitler; a sister, Marion Watson; nieces, Sharon Rexroat, and Debbie Jolliff; and 6 great-nieces.
A celebration of Ruth's life will be conducted on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM with reception to follow at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3-8 on Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the .
Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, 2019