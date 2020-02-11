|
|
Ruth Sewell Butler
Ruth Sewell Butler, 96, passed away February 10th, 2020. The daughter of Charlie and Mary (Brown) Sewell. She was born in Waterview, Cumberland County, on March 2nd, 1923. Ruth attended Lindsey Wilson College where she met the love of her life, Cortez Butler, her husband of 68 years.
Ruth was first and foremost a teacher. She embraced this role throughout all aspects of her life: in the classroom, in her church, within the community, and with her family. She was the embodiment of integrity, generosity, faith and love. She touched countless lives.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her daughter, Connie Coleman. She is survived by her brother, Gene B. Sewell; her son, Tez Butler; 3 granddaughters, Heather Coleman, Holly Coleman and Heidi Coleman; and 2 great grandsons, Coleman and Cabot Boling.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Edmonton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Edmonton UMW Church or Metcalfe County Retired Teachers.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020