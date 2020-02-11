Services
Butler Funeral Home Inc
201 East St
Edmonton, KY 42129
(270) 432-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Sewell Butler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Sewell Butler Obituary
Ruth Sewell Butler

Ruth Sewell Butler, 96, passed away February 10th, 2020. The daughter of Charlie and Mary (Brown) Sewell. She was born in Waterview, Cumberland County, on March 2nd, 1923. Ruth attended Lindsey Wilson College where she met the love of her life, Cortez Butler, her husband of 68 years.

Ruth was first and foremost a teacher. She embraced this role throughout all aspects of her life: in the classroom, in her church, within the community, and with her family. She was the embodiment of integrity, generosity, faith and love. She touched countless lives.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her daughter, Connie Coleman. She is survived by her brother, Gene B. Sewell; her son, Tez Butler; 3 granddaughters, Heather Coleman, Holly Coleman and Heidi Coleman; and 2 great grandsons, Coleman and Cabot Boling.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Edmonton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Edmonton UMW Church or Metcalfe County Retired Teachers.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -