Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Ruth Troutman
Ruth Snellen Troutman


Ruth Snellen Troutman

Louisville - 96, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon C. Troutman and her son, Larry W. Troutman.

She enjoyed crocheting and doing crafts. She was a member of Eastern Parkway Baptist Church and later, Parkland Baptist Church. She enjoyed visiting with friends & relatives.

She was a devoted wife & mother who will be missed.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Kenneth Troutman (Carol) along with nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be held for the family.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Franciscan Health Care Center for their compassion & care.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019
