Ruth Tyrrell Dennis
Louisville - Ruth Tyrrell Dennis, age 79, passed away November 20, 2020 at her home.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Cecil Dennis; children Barbara Hornback (Dave), Michael Dennis, Saundra Smith (Wayne), David Dennis (Shannon), Billy Dennis, Staci Dennis (Hank), and Stephanie Dennis (Greg).
Thirteen grandchildren, Misty Ward (John), Nathan Woosley, Christi Dennis (DT), Adam Dennis, Tara Hightower, Matthew Smith, Cameron Benfield, Conner Benfield, Morgan Dennis, David Dennis, Brittany Cotton, Chelsea Dennis, and Shonda Dennis; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
All services will be private for immediate family only.