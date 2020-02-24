|
Ruth Walters Rassinier
Louisville - Ruth Walters Rassinier, our beautiful mother left this earth on February 22, 2020 at the age of 94.
She led an active full life always moving on as one door closed and another open.
Mom was a medical technologist, an avid gardener, bridge player, loved to travel and was a successful caterer. She was active in her church and had a wide circle of friends. Most important, Mom was so loving to her children, Sandy Ritchey (Harold), Charles "Chuck" Walters, Amy Rassinier Klusman (Tommy), Lewis Tabor, Ruth Wilder (Gary) and Paul Tabor (Kathy). Mom loved being with her 9 grandchildren and her nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Harvey Brown Presbyterian Church, 311 Browns Lane with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be private.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Dr. Charles Hornaday, Dr. Kenneth Anderson, the palliative care unit at Baptist East, Senior Helpers and Hosparus. In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to her church or the Garden Club of Kentucky, 616 Pleasant St., Paris, KY 40361.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020