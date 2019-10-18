Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Ruth Weilage Kopatz Hopper


1929 - 2019
Ruth Weilage Kopatz Hopper Obituary
Ruth Weilage Kopatz Hopper

Louisville, KY - Ruth Weilage Kopatz Hopper , 89, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

She was born on December 31, 1929 in Louisville, Kentucky to Arthur and Ruth (Doerhoefer) Weilage. Ruth is survived by her son, Steve Kopatz, son, Douglas Barry (Sue) Kopatz, daughter, June (Eddie) Meredith, daughter, Karen Kopatz, 6 grandchildren, Brian Kopatz, Jennifer (James) Naive, Kimberly (Matt) Goolsby, Lisa (Brent) Lynch, Michael (Jennifer) Meredith, 6 great grandchildren, Mason, Nolan, Annabel, Mackenzie, Sam & Ellie.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 12:30 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West in Louisville, Kentucky.

The family requests that contributions in Ruth's memory be made to Southwest Breast Cancer Awareness Group, 8600 Hi View Lane, Louisville, KY 40272.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
