Herman Meyer & Son Inc.
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Louisville - Dr. S. Gerald Marx, 83, died February 1, 2020. He was born in Louisville, to Esther and Leon Marx.

Dr. Marx graduated from Indiana University and the School of Dentistry at the University of Louisville. In 1963 he began his practice, East End Family Dental Center, and continued for the next 55 years until his retirement.

Gerald is survived by his daughters, Ginger Marx (Katy Bain) and Jody Grant (John); grandchildren, Robert Bernardi, Natalie Bernardi, Jacob Marx Bain, great-granddaughter Sadie, sister Sylvia Kozlove, nephew Eddie Kozlove, niece Sharon Rubin (Steve); his dear friend, Meg Leibson and several great nieces and nephews.

Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy.

Funeral service is Tuesday, February 4th at 2 p.m., at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc. with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy to the donor's favorite charity are welcomed.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
