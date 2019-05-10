Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Chapel at Churchill Downs backside
Stable Entrance near Gate 5 on S. 4th St.
Louisville, KY
Louisville - S. Wayne Saylor, age 67 of Louisville, passed away on March 28, 2019 with family by his side at Jewish Hospital. Wayne was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dock and Gertrude Perkins, his parents, Earl and Imogene Saylor, his brother, Ox Saylor, and his sister, Sissy Pace. He is survived by his brothers, Corney (Dixie) Saylor, Yogi Saylor, and Dennis Saylor of Louisville, and sister, Regina Hensley of Harlan, KY. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held Saturday, May 11th at 10:30 am at Christ Chapel at Churchill Downs backside, Stable Entrance near Gate 5 on S. 4th St. More information can be found at http://obits.dignitymemorial.com/dignity-memorial/obituary.aspx?n=Wayne-SAYLOR&lc=4429&pid=192030112&mid=8233211.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 10, 2019
