Sabrina Sowell
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sabrina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sabrina Sowell

Louisville - Sabrina (Beda) Sowell , 28, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Sabrina loved gospel music and swimming as well as dancing and also holding babies. She liked praying for others and she enjoyed talking to people on the phone.

She was born on March 20, 1992 in Louisville, Kentucky to Donte Sowell and Tequila Taylor. She is preceded in death by her Father, Donte Sowell.

Sabrina is survived by her Mother, Tequila Taylor; Grandmother, Deborah (Granny) Hobbs, Granddaddy, John (Poppop) Hobbs; Siblings Domonique Bright, Quiajah Kimbley; Uncles, Aljoe Harper and Michael Dickerson; Aunt, Jona (Erick) Jones.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Miracle Temple of Deliverance, (2208 Dixie Hwy). Her home going celebration will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday, at Miracle Temple of Deliverance with burial to follow at Green Meadows Cemetery (3800 Shanks Ln. Louisville, KY 40216)

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Miracle Temple of Deliverance
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Service
12:00 PM
Miracle Temple of Deliverance
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved