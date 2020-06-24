Sabrina SowellLouisville - Sabrina (Beda) Sowell , 28, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Sabrina loved gospel music and swimming as well as dancing and also holding babies. She liked praying for others and she enjoyed talking to people on the phone.She was born on March 20, 1992 in Louisville, Kentucky to Donte Sowell and Tequila Taylor. She is preceded in death by her Father, Donte Sowell.Sabrina is survived by her Mother, Tequila Taylor; Grandmother, Deborah (Granny) Hobbs, Granddaddy, John (Poppop) Hobbs; Siblings Domonique Bright, Quiajah Kimbley; Uncles, Aljoe Harper and Michael Dickerson; Aunt, Jona (Erick) Jones.Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Miracle Temple of Deliverance, (2208 Dixie Hwy). Her home going celebration will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday, at Miracle Temple of Deliverance with burial to follow at Green Meadows Cemetery (3800 Shanks Ln. Louisville, KY 40216)To leave a special message for the family, please visit